Red Sox’s Alex Cora Noticed Wild Fan Behavior During Rain Delay

While rain delays test the patience of many baseball fans, they also provide the opportunity for some unusual behavior, as was the case at Fenway Park on Patriots’ Day.

The Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Angels squared off for their series finale early Monday, however, were stumped by two rain delays, which clearly didn’t bother a handful of the Fenway Park faithful, specifically those seated in the center field bleachers section.

After the Angels took an early 5-1 lead in the third inning, many fans weren’t allowing the early deficit put a dark cloud on their afternoon, going shirtless and having a great time while many others fled for cover from the rainfall. One fan even went as far as to chug a beverage from his own shoe, adding to the fan craze.

“It was a lot of crazy stuff going on back there,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “I don’t get the shoe with the beer, that’s a new one for me. But hey, if you wanna do it, good for you guys.”

While the insanity sparked an outfield party, the Fenway Park energy wasn’t enough to uplift the Red Sox, who were in search of a four-game sweep of the Angels. Boston scored twice in the sixth inning and one more time in the ninth inning, falling short in the 5-4 loss on Marathon Monday.

The Red Sox stranded nine runners on base and were even haunted by a familiar face, ex-Boston outfielder Hunter Renfroe, who blasted a three-run home run off Brayan Bello in the first inning.

Perhaps Boston can reward its devoted fans on Tuesday when the Red Sox open up a three-game home series against the Minnesota Twins.