Bulls Vs. Raptors Live Stream: Watch NBA Play-In Game Online, On TV

The Bulls and the Raptors will try to keep their respective seasons alive north of the border.

Chicago and Toronto are set to play in the first of two NBA Play-in Tournament games Wednesday night. The Raptors earned the right to host the winner-moves-on contest after finishing one game ahead of the Bulls in the Eastern Conference standings.

Toronto is a 6-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook and the total is set at 212.5. The winner advances to play the Miami Heat, who lost Tuesday night’s play-in game against the Atlanta Hawks at home.

Here’s how to watch the Bulls-Raptors matchup online and on TV:

When: Wednesday, April 12 at 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN