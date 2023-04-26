Celtics Release Statement Following Death Of Heather Walker

Boston Celtics executive Heather Walker died Wednesday at the age of 52.

Walker battled brain cancer for nearly two years, and as vice president of public relations, she helped raise money and awareness for glioblastoma, a fast-growing and aggressive brain tumor, through the Move4Heather movement.

“Heather Walker was a boundlessly charismatic, giving, and selfless soul,” the Celtics said in a statement. “Every room she entered was brighter for her presence. As anyone who knew her could attest, her abundant positive energy and kindness should not be mistaken for any lack of fortitude or determination when such qualities were required. She thrived in chaos, always able to recognize the humor that the adventures of her life brought her. Each of these attributes were on display through the best days of her life, and remained intact, sharpened even, when she encountered her cruel diagnosis. …

“We will miss her for her energy, the joy and laughter that followed her everywhere she went, and we are grateful for everything she provided her Celtics family and the countless people that she positively impacted along the way. Our hearts and sympathy are with Heather?s loving family and friends, whom she cherished. She will remain part of our fabric for as long as the Celtics go on.”

The Boston sports community sent their well wishes to Walker’s family. Manager Alex Cora was among those who expressed his condolences to her family, as seen on NESN’s Red Sox pregame coverage. Walker will remain an inspiration to many for her fight and advocacy.