Joe Mazzulla Feigns Concern Over Celtics’ Second-Half Issues In Game 1

BOSTON — The second half got a little bumpy for the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of their first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks, even though their lead never really was in jeopardy.

The Celtics built a commanding 30-point advantage by halftime Saturday at TD Garden, but due to some sloppy play, saw the Hawks slowly chip away at the deficit and get within an uncomfortable 12 with 9:33 left in the fourth quarter.

Boston’s lead never dipped under that margin, though, as the Celtics went on to 112-99 win. Yet, it was still striking to see the Celtics get outscored 55-38 over the final 24 minutes after completely dominating in the first half against an inferior Hawks squad.

The second-half play of Boston, especially finishing with 17 turnovers, might cause a little worry for Celtics fans, but definitely don’t include Joe Mazzulla in that category.

“Yeah, I’m very concerned,” Mazzulla said while holding back a smile.

Mazzulla really saw how the game shaped out as a win-win situation for his team.

“No, I’m not concerned at all,” Mazzulla said. “This team has played great for the entire season. That’s going to happen. It’s actually good that we went through it. We had to feel that. And it’s important that we learn from it. So, for us to be able to get a win and at the same time know we can play better is good.”