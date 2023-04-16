Red Sox Fans, ‘Sweet Caroline’ Fueling Kenley Jansen’s Dominant Start

The Boston Red Sox, as they’ve become accustomed to doing over the past few seasons, are putting together a wacky start to their 2023 campaign.

After securing a second straight victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday evening at Fenway Park, Boston pushed its record to 7-8 on the season. The Red Sox won their opening series against the Baltimore Orioles, before bookending a winning sweep of the Detroit Tigers with losing sweeps at the hands of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Tampa Bay Rays.

The season start has been the definition of taking one step forward, and then taking one step back. The Red Sox know they’ll need to change that trend if they hope to have a successful season, and Kenley Jansen has an idea of exactly what that will take.

“That’s what is going to get us to the promised land,” Jansen said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Those eight guys, us in the bullpen and whoever comes from the minor leagues and tries to help us — that’s going to dictate this team and how far we can go. We’ve got to set that tone right away and give our hitters and our starters that confidence. It puts less pressure on them knowing that we’re throwing the ball well in the back end of the game.”

Jansen, who secured his fourth save of the season Saturday, has been utterly dominant to this point. The 35-year-old has still yet to allow an earned run on the season, holding a 0.00 ERA across five innings pitched, striking out seven batters.

It only took Jansen seven pitches to lock down the save Saturday after receiving some added motivation from the Fenway faithful.

“It’s awesome, man. It’s awesome,” Jansen said. “I’m telling you, listening to that ‘Sweet Caroline’ in the eighth. Man, I’m telling you, it’s awesome. These fans are electric, so it’s awesome getting this one.”