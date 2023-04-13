Charlie Coyle Reflects On Bruins’ Historic Season, Teammates

When you’re having the historic season the Boston Bruins are having, it’s hard not to enjoy every minute of it. The team is loose and having fun but still focused on achieving the goal they set out to capture at the beginning of the season — winning the Stanley Cup.

Boston has dominated every stat from wins (64), goal differential (+127), points percentage (82.1%) and points (133). It’s literally absurd, and center Charlie Coyle is enjoying every minute of it.

Coyle was a guest on NHL Network’s show “NHL Now” on Wednesday to discuss the season, his teammates, the goalie love and David Pastrnak’s style.

“It’s been such a blast,” Coyle said. “In previous seasons, it’s like you win a few games, you lose a few games, and the games you lose, you come in the next day, and it’s kind of dull, it’s kind of like the clouds are in the sky, it’s raining. It’s just been fun every day coming to the rink.”

Coyle said going back to training camp in September, the Bruins heard the noise about the club missing key players to start the season and that they’d be lucky to be .500 when they were fully healthy. They wanted to prove those naysayers wrong.

“We have a guy named Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci coming back and playing huge on your team,” Coyle explained of the team’s mindset. “When you have centers like those guys down the middle and what they’re still capable of at their age is awesome.”

But it wasn’t just the veterans returning for another season wearing the Spoked-B.They had new guys like Pavel Zacha and A.J. Greer stepping up, while Trent Frederic and Nick Foligno also improved. Coyle added one big X-factor has been their goalie tandem.