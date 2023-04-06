Bruins’ Focus On Achieving History Will Prepare Boston For Playoffs

When you’ve punched your ticket to the postseason with five weeks remaining in the regular season like the Bruins have, it can be difficult to keep your foot on the gas and not let up down the stretch.

On the flip side, when you’ve been on a historic run like the Bruins have, there’s always one more record you can capture or break. Having captured the President’s Trophy, and the dreaded curse that supposedly goes along with it the ony thing left to do is complete the mission and win the most coveted trophy in all of sports — the Stanley Cup, right?

Not so fast … the Bruins are two wins away to tie the all-time wins record of 62 set by the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings and duplicated by the 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning and head coach Jim Montgomery recently told 92.9 The Ticket?s ?Morning Roast? that he sees the opportunity as a way to prepare for the postseason. And the team, just like all season, seems to be buying in.

“It’s something where we can focus on playing our best for these next five games,” Charlie McAvoy told reporters on Thursday following the morning skate per team-provided video. “I think it’s something that gets you even more prepared for the playoffs so I think that’s how we’re seeing it.”

McAvoy added having a game against the divisional rival Toronto Maple Leafs at the end of the season is a good measuring stick for where the team stands as the season winds down.

“It’s good to see where we’re at playing meaningful hockey down the stretch you know as we get ready for the postseason,” he said.

Center Charlie Coyle echoed his teammates opinion on facing the Maple Leafs when he spoke with reporters at Warrior Ice Arena following Thursday’s morning skate.