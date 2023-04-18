Charlie McAvoy Sheds Light On Bruins’ ‘Emotional’ Team Meeting Before Game 1

Prior to embarking on their Stanley Cup playoff journey, the Bruins allowed themselves to reflect before looking forward.

During Boston’s Game 1 win over Florida on Monday night at TD Garden, NESN’s broadcast showed a photo of the Bruins linked together in a big team huddle in the center of their dressing room. While goaltender Linus Ullmark was mum on the details of the pregame moment, defenseman Charlie McAvoy pulled back the curtain a bit after the Bruins secured a series-opening 3-1 win over the Panthers.

“All year we’ve been an extremely tight group,” McAvoy told reporters, per a team-provided transcript. “I think today was a little bit of celebrating that and understanding what we’ve worked for all year and the journey starts today. Something good. Something good. It was emotional, we wanted to translate it on the ice.”

The messaging certainly did convey for the Bruins in their postseason opener. Playing without captain Patrice Bergeron, Boston battled through some nerves and played inspired hockey in front of a raucous crowd. The Bruins’ depth — a strength of the club all season long — was on full display as they kicked off their playoff run with a victory.

Boston will try to tack on another win Wednesday when it hosts Florida for Game 2. NESN’s full coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET.