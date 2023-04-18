Patrice Bergeron’s Presence Felt Despite Absence From Bruins’ Game 1 Lineup

BOSTON — Even without Patrice Bergeron in the lineup for Game 1 of the opening-round series against the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup playoffs, the Boston Bruins still got the job done.

With Bergeron sidelined due to injury and illness, the Bruins notched a 3-1 win over the Panthers on Monday night at TD Garden. And even though he was never seen on the bench, Bergeron still found a way to make an impact for the Bruins.

Bruins first-line winger Jake DeBrusk, who tallied a scrappy goal late in the second period, revealed Bergeron was with his teammates in the lead up to the contest and just the presence of the Bruins’ captain gave them a jolt.

“He was around all day and kind of talked to us before,” DeBrusk said. “He was watching here in the room. Obviously, such a presence. You can tell that he wants to be out there and he can’t wait to get back in the mix. It’s one of those things you can tell he’s itching to get back. It’s one of those things we take as a team and it kind of gives you a boost seeing him around.”

The loss of Boston’s top leader didn’t deter the Bruins as their depth shone through to take the 1-0 series lead. The absence of Bergeron also fueled the Bruins with extra motivation in a raucous playoff environment.

It could be Bergeron’s last playoff run with the Bruins if he decides to retire at the season’s end, and that certainly is on the mind of his teammates.

“It’s one of those things we want to do it for him,” DeBrusk said. “That was a main goal at the start of the year and I think it’s one of those things where we got off the right foot tonight, but it’s really early.”