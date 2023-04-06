Colin Cowherd Believes Mac Jones Could ‘Stabilize’ This Franchise

If the Patriots actually are shopping Mac Jones, Colin Cowherd believes a good chunk of the NFL should be picking up the phone when Bill Belichick and company call.

That includes teams set up to land one of the top quarterback prospects in this year’s draft class.

Cowherd on Wednesday came to the defense of Jones, who reportedly was put in the trade block by the Patriots this offseason. “The Herd” host, like so many others, believes Jones caught a raw deal in 2022 and should be at least considered by any team in need of a new starting quarterback.

One of those clubs is the Colts, who will pick fourth overall April 27. Although Indianapolis potentially could land its QB of the future with that coveted selection, Cowherd would rather roll with Jones.

“If I’m Indy and I can get Mac Jones over Will Levis, I’d do it today,” Cowhers said on FS1. “Totally stabilize the organization. Absolutely would do it today.”

Jones landing in Indianapolis feels highly unlikely. The Colts probably will take their chances with the No. 4 pick and several reports indicate the Patriots aren’t actively talking shop about Jones. And even if they were, one has to imagine Belichick would prefer to move him out of the conference.

That said, it remains to be seen who will be quarterbacking the Colts and the Patriots when the sides meet in Foxboro this season.