Another Patriots Reporter Shuts Down Mac Jones Trade Rumor

It’s looking more and more like Mike Florio’s report about the Patriots looking to trade Mac Jones is much ado about nothing.

Florio generated headlines Tuesday after reporting that Bill Belichick has “shopped” the 24-year-old quarterback in trade discussions this offseason. Mark Daniels of MassLive then refuted the report while citing multiple league sources, and Belichick reportedly denied the rumor despite not commenting publicly.

The Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan also shot down the Jones trade speculation in a tweet late Tuesday night.

“Checking with league sources today, I found no belief the Patriots will trade Mac Jones,” Callahan tweeted. “One team source called the ‘shopped’ report nonsense. It struck others around the league as likely old news overstated. Jones was in the building today and has been regularly, per sources.”

Where things go from here is anyone’s guess. While Jones opening the 2023 season as New England’s starting quarterback feels like the most likely outcome, it’s hard to ignore all the smoke surrounding him and Belichick.

The Patriots begin their offseason program in under two weeks.