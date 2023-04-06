Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill Reveals When He Plans To Retire From NFL

The New England Patriots only will need to deal with Tyreek Hill for a few more years.

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver said this week on Sports Radio 810 WHB that he plans to play out his current contract, then retire after the 2025 season.

“I’m going for 10 (seasons), man,” Hill told hosts Anthony Sherman and Gehrig Dieter, his former teammates in Kansas City. “I’m gonna finish out this contract with the Dolphins, and then I’m gonna call it quits. I want to go into the business side. I want to do so many things in my life, bro.”

Hill played his first six seasons with the Chiefs. He was traded to Miami last offseason, then signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension. Despite no longer catching passes from Patrick Mahomes, Hill immediately set career highs in catches (119) and yards (1,710) for his new club, earning first-team All-Pro honors for the fourth time and helping lead the Dolphins to a second-place finish in the AFC East and their first playoff berth since 2016.

One of the greatest receivers of his era, Hill would be just 31 years old when he hangs up his cleats if he sticks to his announced retirement plan. He said he wants to “get into the gaming space” once his playing career is over.

“I really want to get huge in that, and that’s kind of what I’m doing right now,” he said. “I’m using my platform, creating a gaming team, which isn’t launched yet. It should launch by the end of this month. I’m gonna just sign, like, different content creators, different athletes. I’ve just been working that, talking to different sponsors.”