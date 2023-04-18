Domantas Sabonis Condemns Draymond Green For Game 2 Stomp

Domantas Sabonis certainly wasn’t a perfect angel Monday night, but the Kings star also wasn’t the most violent actor in the Game 2 incident at Golden 1 Center.

Sabonis and Draymond Green engaged in some extracurriculars near the halfway point of the fourth quarter in Sacramento. After falling inside the paint, Sabonis grabbed onto Green’s leg and ultimately was stomped on by the Warriors forward. The Sacramento big man was hit with a technical foul, while Green earned an automatic ejection via a flagrant 2 infraction.

After the game, Sabonis provided a questionable reason for grabbing Green’s leg before taking the four-time NBA champion to task.

“When I fell, I was protecting myself, and then the incident happened,” Sabonis told reporters, per ESPN. “There is no room for that in our game today.”

Green did not express any remorse for the stomp after Golden State’s 114-106 loss. Instead, the 11th-year pro pointed to the ankle grab from Sabonis and how it impacted his footing.

By beating the Warriors for the second time in three days, the Kings put Golden State in its first 2-0 playoff series deficit since 2007. Sacramento will try to take a stranglehold of the best-of-seven set Thursday when the Western Conference foes collide for Game 3 at Chase Center.