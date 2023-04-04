Everyone Made Same Joke After Raiders Signed Brian Hoyer

When the Patriots released Brian Hoyer, the football world should have immediately known where the veteran quarterback was going to wind up.

Hoyer officially found his new home Tuesday when he signed a two-year deal with the Raiders. The 37-year-old is in line to back up Jimmy Garoppolo, another experienced signal-caller who previously played several seasons in New England.

Garoppolo and Hoyer aren’t the only former Patriots in line to rock Silver and Black in 2023. With the 15th-year pro now on board, there are 11 players who spent time in Foxboro, Mass., before relocating to the Entertainment Capital of the World. The same theme can be found on the Raiders’ coaching staff, as Josh McDaniels is one of eight who can be found under the Bill Belichick coaching tree.

So, when Hoyer signed on the dotted line in Vegas, NFL fans on Twitter were quick to point out the widespread ex-Patriot representation within the Raiders franchise.

The Patriots and the Raiders are scheduled to meet at some point during the 2023 season. So, whenever New England makes the trek to Allegiant Stadium, the stage will be set for several reunions among players who once called the Northeast home.