Brian Hoyer Signs With Familiar Team After Release From Patriots

Brian Hoyer is the newest member of Patriots West.

New England’s former backup quarterback on Tuesday signed a two-year contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to his agency, JL Sports.

The Raiders announced the signing on social media.

The move reunites Hoyer with his old Patriots offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels, who took over as Vegas’ head coach last season. Hoyer will back up another New England alum, Jimmy Garoppolo, after the Raiders signed the ex-Patriots and 49ers QB last month.

Hoyer started just three games over the last five seasons, but he boasts a deep knowledge of McDaniels’ offense and could help mentor a rookie quarterback if the Raiders plan to draft one later this month.

The 37-year-old logged three separate stints with the Patriots, but his latest reportedly ended poorly. According to a report last week from NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran, Hoyer “was not sold” on the Patriots’ failed offensive coaching experiment last season and “let (it) be known” that starter Mac Jones was placed in an unfavorable situation.