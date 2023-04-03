Ex-Patriot Jakobi Meyers Has Fond First Memory Of Tom Brady

Jakobi Meyers closed the door on a four-year run with the New England Patriots this offseason when he joined the Las Vegas Raiders.

While the 26-year-old labeled New England’s decision to instead flex its wallets on newly-added receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster as “cold,” Meyers’ memories with the Patriots weren’t all sour. Meyers went undrafted before signing his first pro contract with New England in 2019, debuting in that season’s opener against the Detroit Lions.

But before Meyers took the field and made his NFL debut with the Patriots, the NC State product met with all-time great Tom Brady, which he recalled as one of his more favorable memories during his time in New England.

“Honestly, that was kind of a cool moment,” Meyers reacalled on “The Rich Eisen Show” last Wednesday. “It wasn’t really a full conversation, but I remember my first time seeing him. He came in the locker room, and he knew all the guys’ names. I mean, I was an undrafted guy when we had all type of players on that team that year.”

Meyers joined a Patriots team that at the time remained well within contention of adding to an already immaculate two-decade long dynasty led by Brady and head coach Bill Belichick. New England also had established wideouts Julian Edelman, one game of Antonio Brown, part-timer Josh Gordon and fellow rookie N’Keal Harry.

“Just for him to know all the undrafted players’ names, he knew all of our names and he showed love to us so, we appreciate him for that,” Meyers said.

Meyers totaled 804 yards off 67 receptions with six touchdowns last season before agreeing to a three-year, $33 million deal with the Raiders.