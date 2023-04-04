Ex-Patriots Receiver Joins Josh McDaniels’ Raiders Coaching Staff

Josh McDaniels’ quest to seemingly stock his entire roster and coaching staff with Patriots alums continued Tuesday.

Shortly after the Raiders announced the signing of former New England quarterback Brian Hoyer, Oliver B. Thomas of Pats Pulpit noticed a familiar name had been added to Las Vegas’ list of coaches: Danny Amendola.

It appears Danny Amendola has been added to the Raiders' staff as a coaching assistant/returners: https://t.co/JjNfQED3O4 pic.twitter.com/zE72hbB3AR — Oliver Thomas (@OliverBThomas) April 4, 2023

Multiple outlets subsequently confirmed that Amendola, the ex-Patriots slot receiver and punt returner, had been added to McDaniels’ staff. He’ll coach the Raiders’ returners and assistant wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

Amendola played under McDaniels in both St. Louis and New England and won two Super Bowls with the Patriots. After leaving Foxboro in 2017, he went on to link up with Brian Flores in Miami, Matt Patricia in Detroit and Nick Caserio in Houston before retiring last summer. This will be his first coaching job at any level.

McDaniels’ staff now features eight coaches who previously spent time with the Patriots, including himself. He and general manager Dave Ziegler — yet another longtime Patriot — also have compiled a roster that features more than a dozen players who once donned the Flying Elvis. Those include a trio of free agent signings this offseason: Hoyer and wide receivers Jakobi Meyers and Phillip Dorsett.

The full list: