Report Cites New Detail On Patriots Including Mac Jones In Trade Talks

The previously-reported tension between New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Mac Jones has found its way back into the news cycle with the trickling in of new details.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio on Tuesday reignited the discussion when he reported the Patriots included Jones in trade talks this offseason. Florio’s report came one day after NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms confirmed Belichick’s frustrations related to Jones seeking counsel from Alabama Crimson Tide coaches as the second-year signal-caller attempted to rewrite the wrongs of the Matt Patricia-led offense. Jones’ conversations with those outside the building long have been reported to be what irked Belichick.

Patriots reporter Doug Kyed of A to Z Sports followed up Florio’s report Tuesday while confirming “the tension is real” and it goes “both ways.” But Kyed included a new wrinkle or two, as well.

Kyed wrote how the 2021 first-rounder was said have maturity issues, according to a source, and noted how some inside One Patriot Place were not happy about Jones’ on-field frustrations, which was reported throughout the season, too. The second nugget, however, related to the trade talks themselves.

“One source said teams haven’t offered enough in a trade for the former Alabama quarterback to make a deal worth it for New England,” Kyed wrote.

Florio mentioned the Las Vegas Raiders, Houston Texans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Commanders as teams who are viewed as “potential destinations” for Jones. Despite the fact the Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo to a contract this offseason, Florio added how Las Vegas is one to “keep watching” given that Jones is on his rookie contract.