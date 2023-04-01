FAU Vs. San Diego State Live Stream: Watch Final Four Game Online, On TV

Florida Atlantic University and San Diego State outlasted good teams to make it to the Final Four, and one team’s exciting tournament will come to an end Saturday night at NRG Stadium.

The Owls (35-3, 18-2 C-USA) and Aztecs (31-6, 15-3 Mountain West) will have a chance at the title game after FAU narrowly beat Kansas State 79-76 in the Elite 8 while San Diego held on for a one-point win over Creighton.

San Diego State is the 2.5-point favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook, with the total set at 131.5.

Here’s how to watch FAU vs. San Diego:

When: Saturday, April 1 at 6:09 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV — Free Trial | CBS