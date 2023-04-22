Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Take 2-1 Series Lead Over Panthers

The Boston Bruins took Game 3 of their first round matchup against the Florida Panthers on Friday defeating the Cats 4-2 on the road. The Bruins were without the likes of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci for the third tilt of the series but still pulled out the win with some thanks to Nick Foligno and Charlie Coyle who chipped in goals alongside David Pastrnak and Taylor Hall.

For more on the Bruins 4-2 win over the Panthers, George Balekji has the Ford Final Five Facts from the game in the video above.