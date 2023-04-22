Bruins’ Charlie Coyle’s Big Night Elicits Hilarious Response

Skilled. Shooter. Tenacious.

Those are common descriptions of a hockey player.

Beast. Animal. Monster.

That’s how Bruins forward Charlie Coyle was described by his teammates following Boston’s Game 3 4-2 win against the Florida Panthers.

“I thought he was better looking than that,” Brad Marchand told reporters with a laugh, per team-provided video. “That’s actually what I call him is an animal before we go on the ice every period. It’s true, you know, he’s a special player. He’s that big and that skilled and the way he can control the puck.”

With Patrice Bergeron back in Boston, the Weymouth native was called upon to center the top line between Marchand and Jake DeBrusk in the pivotal game with Florida.

Coyle not only stepped up in the absence of the captain but learned that second-line center David Krejci was a last-minute scratch which only added to the pressure for the Bruins.