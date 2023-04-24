Garnet Hathaway Was ‘In Awe’ Of This Bruins Teammate In Game 4

The Bruins had a pair of two-goal scorers in Sunday’s Game 4 win at FLA Live.

One was Jake DeBrusk, who was “woken up” after receiving a couple of stitches midway through the first period against the Florida Panthers. The other was Taylor Hall, who potted Boston’s last two goals in its 6-2 triumph.

Lighting the lamp wasn’t the only way Hall made an impact for the Bruins in their second straight victory, though. The 2018 Hart Trophy winner also dazzled with his playmaking, highlighted by assists on both of DeBrusk’s goals. Hall’s latest performance thoroughly impressed Boston teammate Garnet Hathaway, especially considering it was only a little over two weeks ago when the 2010 No. 1 overall pick returned from a lengthy injury absence.

“Watching him come back from being out for a while and seeing how fast he accelerates, I was in awe tonight,? Hathaway told reporters, per Boston.com. “There was a play where he’s coming up the left side in the third period and full speed — cut to the middle, protected it off one guy, protect from another guy and brought the puck in the zone.

“That’s hard to do. That’s hard hockey and that’s being able to battle through those stick checks, those bodies. And with that speed, with that control and making the right plays? That’s how we’re going to win games and it’s with him playing as well as he is.”

The Bruins will look for Hall to keep it rolling Wednesday night when the best-of-seven series shifts back to TD Garden. And if Hall performs in Game 5 like he did Sunday, Boston will be in a great spot to advance to the next round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.