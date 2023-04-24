Taylor Hall Rising To Forefront For Bruins In Playoffs Vs. Panthers

Taylor Hall’s playmaking ability for the Boston Bruins in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs against the Florida Panthers has been undeniable.

The Panthers haven’t had much of an answer for the 2018 Hart Trophy winner, who usually skates on Boston’s third line but ended up with a bigger role by the end of Game 4.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery certainly thought Hall deserved being bumped up to the second line given his offensive production in a 6-2 victory at FLA Live Arena. After setting up a power-play goal for Jake DeBrusk early in the second period with a smooth entry, Hall made Montgomery’s decision look wise as the left winger put the finishing touches on Boston’s win with three points in the third period to give him two goals and two assists in his standout performance.

“We envisioned him playing on the third line there on the left wing because he had so much success with Charlie (Coyle) and now things have changed,” Montgomery told NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “Credit to him. He’s really elevated his game. Not only is he making plays, but his habits and his details without the puck have been excellent. I think that’s why he’s getting so many opportunities like the breakaway goal.”

Hall aided the Bruins in fending off the Panthers when they closed the gap to one with 13:49 left in the final frame. Less than two minutes later, he made a terrific pass to Pavel Zacha in the slot before DeBrusk put home the rebound off Zacha’s shot.

But then Hall got into the scoring act to put the game away in exciting fashion. As part of a terrific individual effort, Hall poked a loose puck forward at center ice and made his way around a Panthers defenseman. In all alone on Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who got the start between the pipes over Alex Lyon, Hall pulled off a slick move by going to his backhand before moving to his forehand and depositing a shot past a faked-out Bobrovsky.

Hall added an empty-net goal for good measure and after slipping out of sight when he missed over a month near the end of the regular season due to injury, he has exploded into the forefront during the playoffs with a team-high seven goals and three assists.