Giannis Antetokounmpo Among Those Injured In Bucks-Heat Game 1

The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat were up for an early resistance test in Game 1 of their first-round NBA playoff matchup.

Hosting the Heat on Sunday, Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo made his way to the locker room in the first quarter after playing just 11 minutes.

Antetokounmpo ran into Heat forward Kevin Love, who was attempting to draw a charge under the basket. But when the two collided in the paint, Antetokounmpo took a nasty fall and landed awkwardly on his back, requiring several minutes on the floor before he got back on his feet.

It was revealed Antetokounmpo sustained a lower back contusion and the Bucks ruled him out for the remainder of the contest, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

You can watch the play unfold here.

While Antetokounmpo didn’t require any assistance after being lifted up by teammates, taking several steps through his own power, the 28-year-old hobbled his way up and down the floor before being pulled for good. He finished with six points and three rebounds. Needless to say, Antetokounmpo is crucial for Milwaukee’s playoff chances following his MVP-caliber regular season.

However, Antetokounmpo wasn’t the only player struck with injury.