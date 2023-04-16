Linus Ullmark Has Relatable Concern For Bruins Playoff Opener

Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark isn’t going into Monday’s playoff opener against the Florida Panthers worry-free.

Ullmark’s apprehension isn’t related to anything on the ice, though. He’s just hoping to make it in time to TD Garden for the 7:30 p.m. ET puck drop given that the Bruins are capping a day of Patriots’ Day festivities, which includes the Boston Marathon that will certainly change traffic plans in the city.

“I think the most concerning part is about how to get to the Garden tomorrow with the Boston Marathon going on,” Ullmark told reporters following Sunday’s practice, per team-provided video. “But other than that, it’s very exciting. It always is and will always be.”

Ullmark, who is 0-2 in his only playoff appearances in his career which came last season, doesn’t appear to have any other concerns, including when it comes to his health. The Vezina favorite last played in Tuesday’s win over the Washington Capitals, but exited midway through the third period due to muscle tightening.

He didn’t suit up for Thursday’s regular-season finale against the Montreal Canadiens, but has been on the ice for the last two Bruins practices, something Patrice Bergeron can’t attest to.

“I’m doing great. Thanks for asking,” Ullmark said. “It was precautionary, nothing else than that.”

But even with Ullmark shrugging off any injury concerns, he understands that with the playoffs starting, playing through injury, no matter the player or the team, is a given.