Ime Udoka On Celtics’ Players Voicing Support: ‘It Means Most To Me’

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla and numerous Boston players voiced their support of Ime Udoka upon hearing the news that he was hired as the next head coach of the Houston Rockets.

Mazzulla acknowledged how he himself was a product of a second chance, and noted how grace and forgiveness were important. The Celtics coach who initially replaced a suspended Udoka and then ultimately took his job, expressed how he shared a message of congratulations. Celtics guard Marcus Smart, specifically, shared how he was happy that Udoka received another opportunity to showcase his knowledge of the game.

Those sentiments weren’t lost on Udoka, who was introduced as the Rockets head coach on Wednesday.

“Yeah, I think it’s big,” Udoka told reporters during his first public comments since his exit from Boston, per the Rockets. “The character of who are you really is (from) the people that really know you, not only in a tough situation but throughout the years. (Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta) said it, he’s talked to people going back to my playing days, coaches I’ve worked with, and to hear those things is big. It’s what means the most to me.

“The relationships with the guys and ultimately seeing them do well is what I do it for,” Udoka continued. “And so, to hear the players come out and say that, I got texts and calls from everybody I’ve coached across the board along the way. That’s what its all about to me.”

The Celtics announced they had Udoka for the 2022-23 campaign back in September. The organization shared it was due to violations of workplace misconduct with additional reports citing how Udoka had an improper relationship with a female subordinate.

At the time, it prompted quite the firestorm on social media.