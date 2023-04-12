How Bailey Zappe Is Approaching Patriots’ QB Competition

Based on Bill Belichick’s recent comments, it sounds like this summer’s New England Patriots training camp will feature a legitimate quarterback competition.

If so, Bailey Zappe is ready for it.

“If my opportunity presents itself, I’m going to take full advantage of it,” the Patriots’ second-year QB told reporters Wednesday at a youth football clinic in Rhode Island, via 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Bob Socci. “I’m going to do everything I can to help the team win.

“That’s really all I can say from that standpoint. That’s Coach Belichick’s decision, whatever he decides. But if the opportunity presents itself, I’m going to be ready and take advantage of it.”

Bailey Zappe spoke today between drills as the @PatsFoundation held a youth football clinic at Naval Station Newport. He was asked by @NBC10_Joe about his mindset entering OTA?a and competing at quarterback. pic.twitter.com/VB1Lz7tRsf — Bob Socci (@BobSocci) April 12, 2023

A fourth-round pick in last year’s NFL draft, Zappe impressed as a rookie fill-in last season, winning both of his starts and posting a 100.7 passer rating while starter Mac Jones was sidelined with a high ankle sprain.

Zappe won over a sizable portion of the Patriots’ fanbase during his four October appearances, and Belichick’s refusal to publicly endorse Jones as the team’s locked-in starter upon his return sparked a quarterback controversy that still lingers six months later.