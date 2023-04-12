How Bailey Zappe Is Approaching Patriots’ QB Competition

Based on Bill Belichick’s recent comments, it sounds like this summer’s New England Patriots training camp will feature a legitimate quarterback competition.
If so, Bailey Zappe is ready for it.
“If my opportunity presents itself, I’m going to take full advantage of it,” the Patriots’ second-year QB told reporters Wednesday at a youth football clinic in Rhode Island, via 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Bob Socci. “I’m going to do everything I can to help the team win.
“That’s really all I can say from that standpoint. That’s Coach Belichick’s decision, whatever he decides. But if the opportunity presents itself, I’m going to be ready and take advantage of it.”
A fourth-round pick in last year’s NFL draft, Zappe impressed as a rookie fill-in last season, winning both of his starts and posting a 100.7 passer rating while starter Mac Jones was sidelined with a high ankle sprain.
Zappe won over a sizable portion of the Patriots’ fanbase during his four October appearances, and Belichick’s refusal to publicly endorse Jones as the team’s locked-in starter upon his return sparked a quarterback controversy that still lingers six months later.
Retired safety Devin McCourty admitted there were some Patriots players who preferred Zappe last season. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer recently reported New England’s coaching staff did not see a “massive” gap between the two signal-callers by season’s end, with ESPN’s Mike Reiss adding that Zappe saw “an increase in practice reps” down the stretch. Jones’ name also has appeared in trade rumors amid reports that he angered Belichick with his handling of the Patriots’ failed offensive coaching situation.
When speaking with reporters last month at the NFL annual meeting, Belichick was asked whether Jones and Zappe would be “competing for the starting job.”
“Everybody will get a chance to play,” the Patriots head coach replied, “and we’ll play the best players.”
According to multiple reports, Jones and Zappe both have frequently trained at Gillette Stadium during the leadup to New England’s offseason program, which kicks off next Monday.