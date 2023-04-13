How Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Feels About New Role With Phillies

Former Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Matt Strahm has displayed a high level of versatility to begin his first season with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Stepping up for a starting rotation that’s adapting a few key injuries — Ranger Suarez and Andrew Painter — Strahm has shown reliability when called upon, whether that’d be as a starter or out of the bullpen. He’s made two starts and one bullpen appearance, going 1-0 in a combined 10 innings pitched, having not allowed a single run yet.

The eight-year southpaw hasn’t made a start since August of 2021 with the San Diego Padres but feels Philadelphia has allowed him to display what he could offer on the mound.

“I think I’ve shown everyone I can do it all,” Strahm told WEEI’s Rob Bradford on Audacy Sports’ “Baseball Isn’t Boring” podcast. “And again, I wanna pitch in whatever role is gonna help that team and right now we need a starter, and that’s where they have me. … I think I’ve proven to people that I can pitch in high-leverage situations, and I can also start. Again, I love pitching and I just wanna pitch.”

Strahm exclusively pitched out the bullpen last season for the Red Sox, making a career-high 50 appearances out of the bullpen, pitching to a 3.83 ERA through 44 2/3 innings pitched while striking out 52 hitters.

The role of splitting duties on the bump isn’t new to Strahm, however. In 2019, with the Padres, Strahm made 16 starts with 46 bullpen appearances while tossing a career-best 114 2/3 innings. That was the first and only time so far that Strahm has pitched over five starts in a single season.

“I love both of them,” Strahm said. “You can’t replicate the adrenaline of that phone ringing in the bullpen when the bases are loaded and you got a two-run lead. You just can’t replicate that. But you also can’t replicate that toeing the rubber and trying to stick it to guys three times through the lineup. That definitely is something I crave.”