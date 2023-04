Taylor Hall has played two games with the Boston Bruins since returning from injury.

Hall looked like he’s settling back into his groove, as the Bruins forward has been out since February.

As the Bruins’ regular season comes to a close on Thursday night in Montreal, it seems like Hall will be go to go for whoever they face in the first round.

For more, check out the Bruins “Best Comeback” in the video above presented by Berkshire Bank.