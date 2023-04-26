How To Watch Bruins, Red Sox Coverage Wednesday On NESN Networks

The Bruins and the Red Sox are in action Wednesday, and you can watch complete coverage of both games on NESN networks.

The Sox kick off the action with matinee baseball against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards. Tanner Houck is on the mound seeking to continue his undefeated run and move to 4-0 on the season. Pregame coverage starts at 12 p.m. ET on NESN, and first pitch begins at 1:05 p.m. ET. Don’t forget to stay tuned in after the final out for postgame coverage.

Bruins pregame coverage will start at 6 p.m. ET following Boston Globe Today and Ultimate Betting Show. The Black and Gold will close out the series against the Florida Panthers with a win in Game 5 at TD Garden. Puck drop for the game is scheduled at 7 p.m., and stay tuned after the final buzzer for postgame coverage.

And don’t forget, complete coverage of both games can be accessed through NESN 360.

Here’s a rundown of Wednesday’s programming on NESN. All times are Eastern.

NESN

12 p.m. — “Red Sox First Pitch”

12:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Gameday”

1 p.m. — Red Sox at Orioles

4 p.m. — “Red Sox Extra Innings”

4:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Final”

6 p.m. — “Bruins Face-Off”

7 p.m. — Bruins-Panthers Game 5

9:30 p.m. — “Bruins Overtime”

10:30 p.m. — Bruins in Two: Bruins-Panthers Game 5