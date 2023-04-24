Jim Montgomery Shares Definitive Update On Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron

If Patrice Bergeron is ready to go Wednesday night, he will be on the TD Garden ice to try and help the Bruins punch their ticket to Round 2 of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Boston head coach Jim Montgomery made that clear after his team’s 6-2 Game 4 win over the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena on Sunday. When the Bruins took a commanding 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven set, some surely wondered if the club would opt for more patience with Bergeron now that they unequivocally know they can take care of business against the Panthers without their captain. Montgomery, however, shut that theory down after Boston’s second consecutive convincing win on the road.

“If they and the doctors say that they are able to play, they are playing,” Montgomery told reporters, per the team. “You don’t take chances in the playoffs. You don’t wait and (say), ‘Oh, he’s going to get another eight days of rest.’ If he’s healthy and we know what the situation is — if he gets the green light, he’s playing on Wednesday. Both of them, but especially Bergeron. I have higher hopes for him playing than (David) Krejci.”

Montgomery offered a pessimistic Game 5 outlook on Krejci prior to Sunday’s tilt, noting the veteran center isn’t a “real option” for Wednesday night. But Montgomery and company have circled Game 5 as a likely return contest for Bergeron since Friday, and it doesn’t seem like there have been any setbacks that would alter that plan.

The Bruins, with or without Bergeron and/or Krejci, are in a good position to send the Panthers packing when the opening-round series returns to Boston. This is reflected at FanDuel Sportsbook, where Boston is a -225 moneyline favorite for Game 5.