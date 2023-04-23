Jim Montgomery Shares Concerning David Krejci Update Before Bruins-Panthers Game 4

The Bruins will play Sunday afternoon’s tilt at FLA Live Arena without David Krejci, who was a late lineup scratch before Friday night’s win over the Panthers.

And when Boston returns home for Game 5 of its first-round Stanley Cup playoff series with Florida, it most likely will be without the veteran center once again.

Krejci was classified as “questionable” for Game 4 after not taking part in Saturday’s optional skate, but Jim Montgomery officially ruled the 36-year-old out during his media availability a little over an hour before puck drop. Asked if Krejci’s injury was a “day-to-day” case or if his absence was going to be “stretched out,” the Bruins head coach shared a troubling detail on the centerman’s status.

“I wouldn’t say he’s a real option for Game 5,” Montgomery told reporters, per a team-provided video.

It should be noted that the Bruins and Panthers have two days off between Games 4 and 5. If Montgomery already is in a position to designate Krejci’s availability for Wednesday night, it suggests the 16th-year pro isn’t on the mend.

Of course, it’s not all doom and gloom for the Black and Gold at this juncture. Should Boston come out on top Sunday, it will have an opportunity to win the series on home ice in Game 5, which is expected to feature the 2023 playoff debut of Patrice Bergeron.