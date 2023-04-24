Patriots Draft Targets: These 2023 Prospects Are Best Fits For New England

Who will the Patriots pick in the 2023 NFL Draft? Correctly predicting that is a borderline impossible task.

Bill Belichick’s draft-day approach often surprises even the savviest fans and most plugged-in prognosticators. Case in point: Who expected New England to use its top two selections last year on Cole Strange and Tyquan Thornton? No one.

But that doesn’t stop us from trying.

We’ve spent the last month-and-a-half doing our best to identify the prospects most likely to pique the Patriots’ interest in this year’s draft, which kicks off Thursday night and runs through Saturday. Our six Patriots mock drafts — with a seventh and final coming this Thursday — featured a total of 56 players who would make sense for Belichick’s squad, from Day 1 studs to late-round fliers.

Here is a full rundown of all of those players, categorized by position and projected draft slot:

Offensive tackles

Day 1: Broderick Jones, Georgia; Darnell Wright, Tennessee

Day 2: Dawand Jones, Ohio State; Cody Mauch, North Dakota State; Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse

Day 3: Tyler Steen, Alabama; Blake Freeland, BYU

With projected starters Trent Brown and Riley Reiff both on expiring contracts and prone to injuries, tackle is one of the Patriots’ most obvious draft needs. Wright, who started 42 collegiate games at three different positions, might be our favorite Day 1 Patriots fit. Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski and Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr. are expected to go earlier than No. 14 but would be in this conversation, too, if either fell.