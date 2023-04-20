Local NFL Draft Prospect Beckoned By Chiefs To Workout With Patrick Mahomes

Highly touted NFL prospect and Boston College product Zay Flowers believed all his pre-draft visits with teams were over early this week.

But that all changed when the Kansas City Chiefs came calling, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter reported Wednesday that Flowers was in Texas for a workout with Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, which is something the organization requested of the 5-foot-9, 182-pound wide receiever.

It seems Flowers will be long gone before the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs make their first selection at No. 31 overall, though. Flowers’ stock has continually rose since his senior year at BC concluded as he’s being looked at by draft experts as a mid-first-round pick. The New England Patriots, who are in need of more explosive players in their offense, have also shown interest in Flowers, who caught 77 passes for 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns this fall.

Schefter noted Flowers had a visit with the Tennessee Titans, who own the 11th overall selection in the draft, prior to his workout with Mahomes. It seems highly unlikely that Flowers and Mahomes will wind up as teammates, but getting to catch passes from Mahomes certainly is an opportunity that would be incredibly difficult to pass on.

Flowers is on track to become the first wide receiver from BC to get drafted in the first round — the school has never had a wideout taken in the second or third rounds, either — according to The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin. And the 22-year-old will know his NFL fate soon enough with the draft commencing next Thursday.