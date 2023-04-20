Madison Bumgarner To Red Sox? Evaluating Idea After Diamondbacks DFA Pitcher

The Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday designated Madison Bumgarner for assignment.

This means the veteran left-hander likely will become a free agent after clearing waivers — no team will want to absorb the roughly $34 million remaining on his contract — and thus available to sign with any team at the prorated major-league minimum.

Should the Boston Red Sox consider signing Bumgarner?

In short, no. While Bumgarner boasts an impressive big-league résumé that includes four All-Star selections and three World Series titles, the 33-year-old simply isn’t the pitcher he was earlier in his career with the San Francisco Giants. And the Red Sox have better internal options in their continued quest to find stability on the mound.

First, peep the surface numbers since Bumgarner signed a five-year, $85 million contract with the D-Backs before the 2020 season: 69 starts, 15-32 record, 5.23 ERA, 5.18 FIP, 1.379 WHIP and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Those aren’t good, and a look under the hood isn’t any more encouraging. According to Baseball Savant, Bumgarner’s fastball averaged just 89.5 mph in four starts this season, a drop from the 91.2 mph he averaged across 30 starts last season and his 92.7 mph peak from 2014 and 2015.

It’s tough to live with fourth-percentile fastball velocity when its spin ranks in the 37th percentile, as is the case for Bumgarner in 2023. Hitters have consistently made hard contact against Bumgarner in recent years. This season, he ranks in the 19th percentile in barrel rate, the 30th percentile in hard-hit rate and the 46th percentile in average exit velocity.