NBA Suspends Warriors’ Draymond Green For Violent Game 2 Antics

The bush league antics of Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green have finally come back to haunt him.

Green is finally being held accountable for his downright dirty playstyle, and as a result, he won’t be taking the floor alongside Golden State for Game 3 against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday afternoon.

The NBA suspended Green for a game after viciously stomping on the chest of Kings center Domantas Sabonis in Game 2, releasing a statement Tuesday night:

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been suspended one game without pay for stepping on the chest of Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis, it was announced today by Joe Dumar, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The suspension was based in part of Green’s history of unsportsmanlike acts.

Green’s actions were in response to Sabonis grabbing and holding Green’s right ankle after falling to the floor. Green received a Flagrant 2 and was ejected, and Sabonis was assessed a technical foul.

Draymond Green received a flagrant foul for stepping on Sabonis. pic.twitter.com/QWQ8QHZWgz — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 18, 2023

Not the worst possible outcome if you’re Green or the Warriors.