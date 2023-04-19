NBA Suspends Warriors’ Draymond Green For Violent Game 2 Antics

The bush league antics of Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green have finally come back to haunt him.
Green is finally being held accountable for his downright dirty playstyle, and as a result, he won’t be taking the floor alongside Golden State for Game 3 against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday afternoon.
The NBA suspended Green for a game after viciously stomping on the chest of Kings center Domantas Sabonis in Game 2, releasing a statement Tuesday night:
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been suspended one game without pay for stepping on the chest of Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis, it was announced today by Joe Dumar, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The suspension was based in part of Green’s history of unsportsmanlike acts.
Green’s actions were in response to Sabonis grabbing and holding Green’s right ankle after falling to the floor. Green received a Flagrant 2 and was ejected, and Sabonis was assessed a technical foul.
Not the worst possible outcome if you’re Green or the Warriors.
Trailing the Kings with two losses away from playoff elimination, and aside from Green’s unwarranted violence on the court, he’s provided nothing offensively for the Warriors. Golden State is tasked with answering to a Sacramento team that led the league in scoring (120.7 points) in the regular season. Therefore, missing out on Green’s six points a night on a useless 36.4% shooting from the field isn’t the worst scenario.
This form of adversity, depending on how you look at it, opens up the door for Warriors head coach Steve Kerr to rotate others such as Jonathan Kuminga and JaMychal Green.
Meanwhile, Sabonis has suffered a sternum contusion, leaving him questionable for Game 3, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Sabonis averaged 18 points, 12.5 rebounds and three assists while shooting 44.8% from the field for the Kings through two games.