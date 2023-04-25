Patrice Bergeron Has On-Brand Response To New Bruins Linemates

All signs point to Patrice Bergeron making his 2023 playoff debut Wednesday night, but the Bruins captain might have some new running buddies.

Barring any sort of late setback, Bergeron is slated to make his first postseason appearance after missing the first four games of the Bruins’ first-round series with the Panthers. Bergeron has been battling an upper body injury that forced him to depart the season finale on April 13 in Montreal.

The Bruins largely have been OK without their leader, but they’ll surely be more than willing to welcome him back into the fold. However, it appears head coach Jim Montgomery is willing to change up some things when it comes to Bergeron’s linemates.

Bergeron typically centers the Bruins’ first line in between longtime linemates Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk on the left and right, respectively. However, Bergeron at practice Tuesday centered a line with Tyler Bertuzzi on his left and David Pastrnak on the right.

Montgomery said nothing was set in stone, and it’s possible Bergeron’s usual line gets rolled out Wednesday night. But if he’s rolling with Pastrnak and Bertuzzi, Bergeron unsurprisingly is more than OK with that.

“I’ve said it many times, obviously I have so much respect and so much chemistry for Brad, but that being said, I can play with anyone, I want to play with anyone,” Bergeron told reporters after practice Tuesday. “I think the guys have so much talent and whoever is on my left side or right side on this team, it doesn’t really matter. The depth is there. You have to do your job, and that’s what it’s all about, bringing what you can bring to the table no matter who’s alongside you.”

Pastrnak is more than familiar with Bergeron. Those two, plus Marchand, were Bruce Cassidy’s go-to line for years. Bertuzzi, on the other hand, only skated on Bergeron’s line once after coming over from Detroit at the trade deadline. According to Natural Stat Trick, Bertuzzi logged just under six minutes in one game with Bergeron and Marchand. For what it’s worth, the trio absolutely dominated in terms of puck possession.