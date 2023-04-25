Bruins Tease Game 5 Lines With Patrice Bergeron Back At Practice

The Bruins welcomed their leader back to practice Tuesday morning.

Patrice Bergeron, wearing a full-participant white sweater, was on the ice at Warrior Ice Arena one day before Game 5 of Boston’s first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Florida Panthers. Bergeron occupied his typical first-line center slot along the Bruins’ practice lines, but he was not flanked by his usual linemates.

Here were the lines and defensive pairings Jim Montgomery deployed for Boston’s final practice before Wednesday night’s game at TD Garden, per The Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa.

Tyler Bertuzzi–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand–Charlie Coyle–Nick Foligno

Taylor Hall–Pavel Zacha–Jake DeBrusk

Jakub Lauko–Tomas Nosek–Garnet Hathaway

Trent Frederic–A.J. Greer

Matt Grzelcyk–Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm–Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort–Dmitry Orlov

Jakub Zboril–Connor Clifton

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Brandon Bussi

Bergeron also was on the Bruins’ top power-play unit, joined by Marchand, Pastrnak, Bertuzzi and McAvoy.