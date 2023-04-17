Patriots Draft Rumors: Uber-Versatile Defender Visited New England

Bill Belichick loves stocking his Patriots defender with hybrid defenders who can play multiple positions. Think Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips and Jabrill Peppers, all of whom are safety/linebacker hybrids.

Well, New England’s list of pre-draft visitors includes yet another player in that mold.

Marte Mapu, who played safety, linebacker and even nickel cornerback at FCS Sacramento State, took a top-30 visit to New England, according to a report Monday from Aaron Wilson of KPRC Houston.

The Patriots were one of more than a dozen teams that hosted the 6-foot-3, 217-pounder, per Wilson’s report.

A two-year collegiate starter, Mapu starred at Division I’s lower level, earning Defensive Player of the Year honors in the Big Sky Conference last season. He tallied 76 tackles, 6 1/2 tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions and six passes defended last season after grabbing four picks and defending 14 passes in 2021.

Mapu was not invited to the NFL Scouting Combine but did receive an invite to the 2023 Senior Bowl, though he suffered an injury in practice that prevented him from playing in that all-star game. He sustained another injury — reportedly a torn pectoral muscle — during pre-draft training that required surgery and prevented him from working out at his pro day.