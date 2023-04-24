Aaron Rodgers Expected To Switch Jersey Number With Jets After Trade

Aaron Rodgers moved one step closer to departing the Packers on Monday after a trade reportedly was finalized between Green Bay and the New York Jets.

Rodgers, for the first time in his 18-year NFL career, will undergo a uniform change, which will warrant a jersey number switch, as well.

Despite being given permission to stick with No. 12, which Rodgers has worn since his rookie year back in 2005, the 39-year-old has declined, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Instead, Rodgers is expected to wear No. 8, which he wore during his collegiate days at the University of California.

Legendary Jets quarterback and Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Namath, who wore No. 12 in New York for 12 seasons, granted Rodgers the right to wear it despite the organization having already retired the number in Namath’s honor back in 1985.

Rodgers, a future Hall of Famer himself, likely wasn’t overly concerned with what number he’d be able to wear in New York. He made his desire to ditch the Packers for greener pastures abundantly clear last month, even reportedly providing the Jets with a “wish list” of potential teammates he’d like the organization to pursue in order to make them a more enticing destination.

Upon his arrival to the Meadowlands, Rodgers joins the likes of Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall and Sauce Gardner — tasked with leading the Jets out of their 12-season playoff drought, which dates back to 2011.