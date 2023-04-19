Patriots Holding ‘Open Competition’ To Replace Devin McCourty

FOXBORO, Mass. — Who will replace Devin McCourty in the Patriots’ defense? Ask them again in a few months.

Steve Belichick, New England’s linebackers coach and defensive play-caller, on Tuesday said the team is staging an “open competition” to find its next free safety.

“I think it’s really an open competition,” Belichick said. “So if he’s the best guy in that role, then I’ll expect to be out there doing that. But there are a lot of other guys who are in the competition for that, as well as all the other spots on defense.”

That quote was in response to a question about veteran defensive back Jalen Mills, who reportedly is transitioning from cornerback to safety ahead of his third Patriots season and is a candidate to take on some of McCourty’s back-end responsibilities.

McCourty, who announced his retirement last month, was a constant in New England’s secondary for more than a decade. He missed just five games in his 13-year NFL career — including zero in his final seven seasons — and annually played around 95% of the Patriots’ defensive snaps while serving as their primary defensive communicator.

“We have great safeties,” linebackers coach Jerod Mayo said. “And really, look, this is the time where you have to see who can really do it without Devin on the field. This happens every year — you lose people. I think we have some safeties that can do it.”

Though the Patriots are set to return every other member of a defense that ranked third in Football Outsiders’ DVOA, third in interceptions and tied for second in takeaways last season, the loss of McCourty is a significant one. New England does not have an obvious internal replacement for him on its roster and did not add one in free agency.