Patriots Host These Two D-Line Prospects For Pre-Draft Visits

Add two defensive line prospects to the Patriots’ list of pre-draft visitors.

Boise State defensive tackle Scott Matlock and San Jose State defensive end Viliami “Junior” Fehoko both took top-30 visits to New England this week, according to their respective Instagram accounts.

A three-year starter at Boise, Matlock is coming off an impressive performance at his pro day, pumping out 29 bench press reps and running the 40-yard dash in 4.81 seconds at 6-foot-4, 296 pounds.

“I thought I turned some heads today,” Matlock, who was not invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, told reporters after his workout, via KTVB. “You know, did a good job in the position stuff. At the end of the day, I’m at my best when I’m playing the game, you know, not being a track athlete. But it has to be done and I want to do good at it, of course. Overall, good day.”

Matlock tallied six tackles for loss and 2 1/2 sacks last season after notching 8 1/2 and seven in 2021. He also caught two short-yardage touchdown passes and blocked three kicks in his college career.

The Patriots got an up-close look at Matlock when they coached him at the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl. He’s projected as a late-round pick or undrafted free agent.

Fehoko also played in the Shrine Bowl, though he was a member of the Atlanta Falcons-coached East Team. Measuring in at 6-foot-4, 276 pounds, he was hugely productive at San Jose State, tallying 22 sacks, 44 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles and seven pass breakups over the last three seasons and earning Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2020.