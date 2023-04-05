Patriots Draft Rumors: Versatile Safety Visiting New England

With Devin McCourty now retired, it would not be surprising to see the New England Patriots select a safety in the 2023 NFL Draft.

They plan to bring one to Gillette Stadium for a closer evaluation.

Florida State safety Jammie Robinson has a top-30 visit scheduled with the Patriots, according to a report Wednesday from The Draft Network’s Justin Melo.

.@FSUFootball S Jammie Robinson is visiting the #Raiders today on a Top 30, per league source.



Robinson has upcoming visits with #Packers, #Cardinals and #Patriots. Robinson has been a steady riser throughout the pre-draft process.



Robinson's Combine Formals below: https://t.co/8NBXOyVaoN — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 5, 2023

Robinson was a three-year collegiate starter (one at South Carolina, two at FSU) who played all over the Seminoles’ secondary. Last season, he logged 352 snaps as a deep safety, 252 in the box and 167 as a slot cornerback, according to Pro Football Focus’s 2023 draft guide. He’s undersized for his position at 5-foot-11, 191 pounds but is lauded for his tackling ability and allowed just one touchdown in coverage last season, per PFF.

“He thrives when playing downhill, where anticipation and burst provide quick closure to make plays on the throw,” Lance Zierlein wrote in Robinson’s NFL.com draft profile. “He has twitchy feet to match up from the slot but tends to stay behind if he falls behind in the route. He’s a run supporter with a nose for the ball but average stopping power. Robinson lacks ideal measurables and was unimpressive in NFL Scouting Combine athletic testing, but he’s a feisty defender whose success could be determined by how a team decides to deploy him.”

Robinson ranked in the 42nd percentile among safeties in the 40-yard dash (4.59 seconds) and the 20th percentile in the broad jump (116 inches). His 23 bench-press reps were tied for the second-most by any defensive back at this year’s combine, and he did not take part in the vertical jump or agility drills.