Patriots Reportedly Met With This ‘Rising’ Receiver Draft Prospect

Looking for a receiver the Patriots could target during the middle rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft? Keep an eye on Tre Tucker.

The Cincinnati product met with New England late last month during the Bearcats’ pro day, according to a Wednesday report from KPRC-TV’s Aaron Wilson. Most experts view Tucker as an early Day 3 pick, but he saw his stock rise during the pre-draft process.

Listed at 5-foot-9, 197 pounds, Tucker is a smaller receiver who specializes in the slot. His best asset is his incredible speed, described by The Athletic’s Dane Brugler as “Sonic the Hedgehog-like.” Tucker caught 52 balls for 672 yards and three touchdowns last season.

Here’s Tucker’s summary in Brugler’s must-read NFL draft guide:

A one-year starter at Cincinnati, Tucker worked exclusively out of the slot in former offensive coordinator Gino Guidugli’s spread RPO offense. His

offensive snaps and production improved each season with career highs as a senior captain. A balanced athlete, Tucker displays the slick speed to control his throttle and uncover underneath. His lack of size and length forces quarterbacks to be pinpoint, and he must improve his route nuance to avoid crowded catch points.

Overall, Tucker has the play speed and toughness over the middle to win as a gadget/slot, but his small catch radius is a potential roadblock that might limit his NFL role. His special teams impact as a returner and on coverages (15 special teams tackles in college) could be his saving grace to sticking on an NFL roster.