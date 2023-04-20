Alex Verdugo Gets Red Sox Going With First-Inning Home Run Vs. Twins

The Red Sox rarely got off off to fast starts in their first 19 games of the 2023 Major League Baseball season, but Alex Verdugo changed that Thursday.

Tanner Houck got Boston going with a scoreless first inning when he struck out two batters in 12 pitches. The Red Sox entered Thursday’s contest against the Minnesota Twins allowing 26 runs in the first inning, which was the most in the league.

Verdugo has taken on a new responsibility this season batting leadoff, and he impressed the fans at Fenway Park with a solo home run to put Boston up, 1-0.

Check out the right fielder’s second dinger of the season below:

The Red Sox weren’t able to add to their lead in the bottom of the first. Check out Boston’s attempt to win the series over the Twins on NESN.