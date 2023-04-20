Patriots Receiver Posts Bowling Videos With Mac Jones, Other Players

A handful of Patriots players hit the lanes Wednesday night.

New England receiver Kendrick Bourne used his Instagram story to share videos of himself and some of his teammates bowling after workouts at Gillette Stadium. The group included quarterback Mac Jones, running back J.J. Taylor and wideouts Tyquan Thornton and Lynn Bowden Jr.

As you’ll see in the below tweet from CLNS Media’s Mike Kadlick, the bowling session wasn’t particularly serious.

The boys are bowling ?#Patriots QB Mac Jones, WRs Kendrick Bourne, Tyquan Thornton, and Lynn Bowden, and RB JJ Taylor hit the lanes post-workout as New England?s offseason program continues on.



(IG: @BournePoly11) pic.twitter.com/AUcpbdhsgs — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) April 19, 2023

The Patriots officially began their offseason program earlier this week. You can click here for a full breakdown of what that means, along with some key dates to look forward to.

Of course, the franchise’s current top focus is the 2023 NFL Draft, which begins next Thursday.