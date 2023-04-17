What Start Of Offseason Program Means For Patriots Players

For the New England Patriots, preparation for the 2023 NFL season begins in earnest this week.

Monday marks the official start of the Patriots’ offseason program, with players and coaches returning from their respective offseason homes to reconvene at Gillette Stadium.

The NFL strictly regulates which activities are permitted at each stage of a team’s offseason program. The first two weeks — designated as “Phase One” — can feature only meetings and strength and conditioning work, with on-field workouts off-limits until after the 2023 NFL Draft (April 27-29).

Here’s how the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement officially describes Phases Two and Three:

— Phase Two consists of the next three weeks of the program. On-field workouts may include individual or group instruction and drills, as well as “perfect play drills,” and drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk-through pace. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.

— Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or “OTAs.” No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.