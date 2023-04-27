Patriots Rumors: New England’s Concerns About Trading 14th Pick

The Patriots seemingly are a prime candidate to trade back in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

This year’s draft lacks many high-end prospects, and New England is in no man’s land with the 14th overall pick. If players they deem first-round worthy are off the board, the Patriots, who love nothing more than a draft-day trade, might want to move down the board while adding extra picks.

But they might have a difficult time accomplishing that goal, according to Fox Sports’ Henry McKenna.

“New England doesn’t love what the first round has to offer, but it recognizes the league sees the same thing,” McKenna tweeted Thursday morning. “Even if the Pats want to move back from 14, they’re not expecting great offers (or any offers) to move up.”

So, don’t be surprised if the Patriots stick at No. 14 despite all the buzz surrounding a potential trade. And if they do make a selection at that spot, there obviously will be good players available even if they’re not considered blue-chip prospects.

New England’s top needs are some combination of cornerback, offensive tackle, wide receiver, safety and inside linebacker. Of course, fans always should expect the unexpected from Bill Belichick and company on draft day.

The NFL draft is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday.