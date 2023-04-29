Patriots Third-Round Pick Is This Expert’s ‘Favorite’ Player In Draft

Many fans probably were scratching their heads when the Patriots used a third-round pick on Marte Mapu. Why did New England select a box safety out of Sacramento State despite having so many other needs on the roster?

Well, those who studied Mapu closely probably weren’t surprised at all. And at least one expert loved what the Patriots did with the 76th overall pick.

“Marte Mapu is my favorite player in this entire draft,” NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah, one of the most prominent and respected draft experts, tweeted Friday night. “The Patriots are getting an absolute playmaker.”

A hybrid safety/linebacker with intriguing versatility, Mapu reportedly has a big fan in Bill Belichick. Despite being considered by some as a potential Day 3 pick, Mapu was ranked 73rd overall on Jeremiah’s big board and saw his stock rise partly thanks to an excellent Senior Bowl performance.

Check out these tweets from Senior Bowl director and former NFL scout Jim Nagy:

Sacramento State?s Marte Mapu got pushed up most, if not all, 32 team drafts boards after excelling in both 1-on-1 coverage and 9-on-7 inside run drills at @seniorbowl.



Mapu has length (6025v, 33 3/8 arms) every team covets & serious snap in his body for someone only 217 lbs.? pic.twitter.com/mLJm8JkP5Y — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 26, 2023

Mapu, listed at 6-foot-3 and 217 pounds, racked up 65 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and two interceptions last season for Sacramento State. He currently is working his way back from a torn pectoral muscle but told Patriots reporters Friday night that he expects to be ready in time for training camp.