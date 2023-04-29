Bill Belichick Reportedly ‘Loves’ This Day 2 Patriots Draft Pick

Marte Mapu visited the New England Patriots before the 2023 NFL Draft. He clearly made a strong impression.

The Patriots used a third-round pick on Mapu, taking the Sacramento State safety/linebacker with the 76th overall selection Friday night.

Mapu’s positional versatility and hard-hitting play style make him a natural fit for New England’s defense, and he reportedly was a favorite of head coach Bill Belichick entering the draft.

“Bill loves him,” a team source told the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan after the pick was announced.

Belichick isn’t alone there. Though Mapu played in the obscure Big Sky Conference — where he was Defensive Player of the Year last season — and wasn’t invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah called him his “favorite player in this entire draft.”

“The Patriots are getting an absolute playmaker,” Jeremiah tweeted Friday night.

Mapu, who visited a total of 15 teams during the pre-draft process, was the 73rd-ranked player on Jeremiah’s prospect big board. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler had him ranked No. 100.